Crude oil steady as investors eye US-Iran nuclear talks

Oil prices mixed on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in US crude inventories in the previous session.

Investors await the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.

--Brent futures down 0.1 percent at $91.5/barrel

--US WTI futures up was at $89.74 a barrel, up 8 cents. (Read more on oil prices)