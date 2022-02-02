Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 450 pts, Nifty50 near 17,700; ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for FY23 in Parliament. At 7:44 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 114.5 points or 0.7 percent at 17,712. With the Budget now behind, investors focus returned to quarterly earnings on Dalal Street. HDFC, Tata Consumer and Dabur are among the corporates due to report their financial results on February 2.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 400 points, Nifty above 17,700
Rupee slipped by 17 paise vs US dollar on Tuesday
The rupee depreciated by 17 paise to end at 74.82 against the greenback on Tuesday. (Key things to know before the opening bell)
Bond Deals | IDFC First Bank, HDFC Securities, Tata Capital Housing Finance in focus
--IDFC First Bank will raise at least Rs 1,000 crore through 10-year Tier II bonds.
--HDFC Securities will raise funds through a one-year commercial paper at a 5.25 percent coupon. (Check out key bond deals today)
Commodities | Crude oil in focus ahead of OPEC meeting
Crude oil gained 17 percent in January amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. A meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on February 2 is the major focus where the 23-nation alliance is expected to announce an addition of 4,00,000 barrels per day in March. (Read more on commodities)
Brokerage Views | Tech Mahindra, ITC, Exide in the spotlight
--UBS maintained a 'sell' call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,260.
--Nomura retained a 'buy' call on Exide with a target price of Rs 216. (Check out all brokerage calls today)
Stocks To Watch | Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, HDFC, Tata Consumer, Dabur in focus today
--Tech Mahindra reported a 2.2 percent sequential rise in net profit to Rs 1,368.5 crore for the quarter ended December.
--Adani Ports posted a 5.7 percent decline in net profit to Rs 1,472.3 crore for the December quarter.
--HDFC, Tata Consumer and Dabur are among the companies slated to report their quarterly financial results on Wednesday. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 extend Budget day gain?
The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
The index's short-term trend remains positive with high volatility, he said. He expects the upside momentum to continue in the coming sessions. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)
Global Cues | Crude oil declines, Brent below $90/barrel
Expect market to take Budget positively: Siddhartha Khemka
Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, siad the Union Budget largely remains focused on growth and despite several upcoming state elections, the government didn’t resort to populist measures. "From a sectoral perspective, we expect infra, construction, cement, capital goods, affordable housing, logistics and defence to be major beneficiaries, and remain in focus," he said.
Wall Street indices rise; energy index hits multi-year high
On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices - the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite -- ended a choppy session up 0.7-0.8 percent, as Exxon's strong financial results sent the energy index to a multi-year peak.
On Wednesday morning, S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent.
Asian shares clock cautious gains
Equities in other Asian markets saw cautious gains following strength in Wall Street indices.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.6 percent.
Sensex rose 848 points, Nifty reclaimed 17,550 on Budget day
Both headline indices jumped around 1.5 percent on February 1 as investors cheered the Finance Minister's Union Budget announcements. Gains in financial, IT and metal shares were the top boosts for both gauges, though stocks from pockets such as auto and energy played spoilsport.
The 30-scrip index ended 848.4 points higher at 58,862.6 and the Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,576.9, up 237 points from its previous close. (Read more on the February 1 session)
