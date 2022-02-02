Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 450 pts, Nifty50 near 17,700; ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank top gainers

Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 extend Budget day gain?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The index's short-term trend remains positive with high volatility, he said. He expects the upside momentum to continue in the coming sessions. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)