Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty50 slips below 17,750; HDFC, Infosys, TechM down 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Thursday, taking a breather a day after hitting two-week closing highs. At 7:41 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 22 points or 0.1 percent at 17,786.5, suggesting a soft opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of quarterly financial reports from India Inc for cues. ITC and Titan will report their earnings for the October-December period later in the day.
Tata Consumer, Tata Motors, IOC, Asian Paints top blue-chip gainers
NTPC, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and SBI were also among the top gainers. On the other hand, HDFC, the Bajaj twins, IndusInd, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys were the worst hit among the 28 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:
Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty50 slips below 17,750
Both headline indices succumbed to negative territory after a flat start. The Sensex fell as much as 212.5 points or 0.4 percent to 59,345.9 and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,718.9, down 61.1 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.
MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 30 points
Brokerage Views | Tata Consumer, Jubilant FoodWorks, HDFC in the spotlight
--Citi maintained its 'buy' rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 3,300. It lowered its FY22 estimate for the company by two percent, and raised the FY23 estimate by one percent.
--Credit Suisse has maintained an 'outperform' call on HDFC with a target price of Rs 3,350.
--Citi has continued with a 'buy' call on Jubilant FoodWorks but reduced its target price to Rs 4,350 from Rs 4,750. (Catch all brokerage views)
Global Cues | Meta down 21% in extended trading after weak guidance
Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram.
The Facebook owner also cited macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions.
Stocks To Watch | Tata Consumer, ITC, Titan in focus today
--Tata Consumer Products posted a strong set of quarterly earnings that beat Street estimates. The company's gross margin rose by 590 basis points.
--ITC, Titan, Godrej Properties, Lupin, Cadila GAIL and Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Varun Beverages are among the companies due to report their quarterly numbers on Thursday. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Rupee at 74.83 vs US dollar
The rupee pared initial gains to settle flat at 74.83 against the greenback on Wednesday. (Check out key things to know before the opening bell)
Oil prices ease as OPEC+ sticks to output plans
Crude oil prices fell on Thursday after weak US payrolls data and some profit taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.
Benchmark Brent crude fell 0.4 percent to $89.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.6 percent to $87.7 a barrel. (Read more on oil prices)
Adani Wilmar IPO | Share allotment likely today, here's how to check status
Adani Wilmar's IPO, which was open for subscription from From January 27 to January 31, saw an overall subscription of 17.4 times. Shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 218-Rs 230. (Check share allotment status)
Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 about to halt Budget rally?
One shouldn’t forget the Nifty is still in a trading range, with 18,000-18,300 expected to remain a hurdle, said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.
"Participants should focus on identifying the sectors or themes that are trading in sync with the index. Banking and financial have the potential to outshine other sectors," he said. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)
Finance Minister Exclusive Interview: 8% growth target achievable, hopeful of pickup in private investment
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an exclusive interview to Rahul Joshi, Editor-in-Chief, Network18, said the GDP growth target of 8 percent for FY23 is achievable if things go the way they are going, and gradually, all sectors come up with government support. She also said that sectors such as hospitality and contact-intensive ones still require support, which has been provided for in the Budget. (Read more on what the Finance Minister said)
Wall Street indices extend gains to fourth straight day
On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices -- the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite -- ended a choppy session 0.5-0.9 percent higher, extending gains for a fourth straight day, boosted by upbeat earnings from Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices.
Early on Thursday, S&P 500 futures were down 1.1 percent.
Asian markets mixed amid thin trade
Shares in other Asian markets were mixed on Thursday amid persisting concerns about global growth and geopolitical tensions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.2 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 2.1 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times up 1.8 percent.
Several markets, including China and Hong Kong, remained shut for Lunar New Year holidays.
Sensex, Nifty hit 2-week closing highs on Wednesday
As Dalal Street carried on with a Budget rally, Indian equity benchmarks rose 1.2 percent each to scale two-week closing highs on Wednesday led by broad-based gains. Financial, IT and oil & gas stocks were the biggest contributors to the rise in headline indices.
The 30-scrip index rose 696 points to end at 59,558.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,780, up 203.2 points from its previous close -- their highest closing levels since January 19.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!