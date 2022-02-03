Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty50 slips below 17,750; HDFC, Infosys, TechM down 1%

Brokerage Views | Tata Consumer, Jubilant FoodWorks, HDFC in the spotlight

--Citi maintained its 'buy' rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 3,300. It lowered its FY22 estimate for the company by two percent, and raised the FY23 estimate by one percent.

--Credit Suisse has maintained an 'outperform' call on HDFC with a target price of Rs 3,350.

--Citi has continued with a 'buy' call on Jubilant FoodWorks but reduced its target price to Rs 4,350 from Rs 4,750.