Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 800 points, Nifty50 near 17,350; Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra top gainers

A close above Rs Rs 48,100 to take gold futures towards Rs 48,550: Ravindra Rao

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, sees next major support for gold futures at Rs 47,250. "On the upside, the 10-day exponential moving average of Rs 48,100 would act initial resistance, followed by Rs 48,550... For the day, gold is expected to move in the range of Rs 48,100-47,250 with a sideways to lower bias. Only a close above Rs 48,100 would push the price towards Rs 48,550," he said.

Rao sees a trading range of Rs 47,250-48,100 for February futures of the yellow metal.

On silver, he said the recent low of Rs 60,000 holds key to the trend, a move below which would take the white metal towards Rs 58,200. "On the flipside, if the price holds above Rs 60,000, it would rebound towards Rs 62,600, followed by Rs 63,500," he said.