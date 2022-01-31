Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 800 points, Nifty50 near 17,350; Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Monday's session on a positive note amid cautious gains in other Asian markets. Broad-based gains, led by financial, IT and oil & gas shares, pushed the headline indices higher. Broader markets strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices up 1.4 percent each in early deals. The Street awaited the release of Economic Survey for the year ending March 2022 due later in the day to assess the state of the economy against the fallout from the pandemic. The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday.
Economic Survey 2021: What worked, what didn't
The Economic Survey last year missed the real GDP forecast of 11 percent made for FY22. According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the country's economy is likely to grow around 9.2 percent this year.
Reliance Industries shares rise after CLSA upgrades stock, raises target price
Reliance Industries shares rose as much as 2.6 percent to Rs 2,396.9 apiece on BSE. CLSA has upgraded Reliance Industries to 'buy' and raised its target price to Rs 2,955 for the stock from Rs 2,850.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
BPCL shares rise 4% ahead of Q3 earnings
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) shares rose as much as four percent to Rs 398.2 apiece on BSE. The state-run oil market company will report its financial results for the October-December period later in the day.
AGS Transact Tech good option for long-term gain: Share India Securities' Ravi Singh
Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India Securities, sees AGS Transact Technologies as a good option for long-term gains, given the company's diversified product portfolio, customer base and revenue stream.
A close above Rs Rs 48,100 to take gold futures towards Rs 48,550: Ravindra Rao
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, sees next major support for gold futures at Rs 47,250. "On the upside, the 10-day exponential moving average of Rs 48,100 would act initial resistance, followed by Rs 48,550... For the day, gold is expected to move in the range of Rs 48,100-47,250 with a sideways to lower bias. Only a close above Rs 48,100 would push the price towards Rs 48,550," he said.
Rao sees a trading range of Rs 47,250-48,100 for February futures of the yellow metal.
On silver, he said the recent low of Rs 60,000 holds key to the trend, a move below which would take the white metal towards Rs 58,200. "On the flipside, if the price holds above Rs 60,000, it would rebound towards Rs 62,600, followed by Rs 63,500," he said.
AGS Transact Technologies shares debut near issue price
AGS Transact Technologies made a lukewarm debut on Dalal Street. On BSE, AGS Transact Technologies shares debuted at Rs 176 apiece, a premium of 0.6 percent over the issue price of Rs 175. On NSE, the stock began its journey flat at Rs 175.
The Dalal Street debut of AGS Transaction Technologies was in line with the trend seen in the grey market ahead of the listing on BSE and NSE. (Read more on AGS Transact IPO listing)
Finance Minister likely to table single-volume Economic Survey today: Sources
The Economic Survey is likely to project a GDP growth rate of nine percent for FY23, and detail the impact of policy initiatives taken by the government in FY22.
#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Here are some areas that are likely to see a thrust in the Economic Survey
Sources to @TimsyJaipuria #EconomicSurvey #EcoSurvey2022
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank emerge winners in terms of NIM, RoA gap
Typically, large banks have a gap of 186-225 bps, and medium and small ones 225-300 bps on average, writes CNBC-TV18's Abhishek Kothari.
RoA is an important metric for all banks. Any earning beyond Rs 2-2.5 on asset means the bank is overheating its balance sheet.
Gap between NIM & ROA, bps (NIM aiding ROA)
Gap between NIM & ROA, bps (NIM aiding ROA)
IDFC First Bk 526
RBL Bk 373
CSB Bk 306
IndusInd Bk 275
PNB 259
Kotak Bk 258
Karnataka Bk 253
Canara Bk 227
Federal Bk 223
Axis Bk 223
ICICI Bk 206
YES Bk 200
HDFC Bk 186 (best)
Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank top boosts for headline indices
Bond Deals | Manappuram Finance, IOC, Bajaj Finance in focus
--Manappuram Finance has raised Rs 400 crore through two-year and one-month bonds at a 6.93 percent coupon.
--Bajaj Finance will raise funds through a one-week commercial paper at a four percent coupon.
--Indian Oil will raise funds through a more than one-month commercial paper at a 3.74 percent coupon. (Check out key bond market deals today)
Economic Survey 2021-22 to be tabled in Parliament today; here's what to expect
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Budget Session. The Parliament session will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind's address followed by the Union Finance Ministry presenting the single volume Economic Survey. The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to have only one volume due to the absence of a full-time chief economic advisor. (What to expect from Economic Survey)
Wipro, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Titan top blue-chip gainers
Wipro, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Divi's, Bajaj Finance and Infosys were among the top gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the only laggards in the Nifty50 universe.
Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:
Sensex jumps 750 points, Nifty tops 17,300
Both headline indices jumped as much as 1.3 percent in early deals after a gap-up opening. The 30-scrip index rose as much as 750.5 points to 57,950.8 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,327.3, up 225.4 points from its previous close.
#CNBCTV18Market | Frontline indices open with a gain of over 1% each
Oil hits 7-year high on supply fears, political risks
Crude oil prices rose one percent on Monday, hovering near seven-year highs hit in the previous session, amid concerns over tight supply as well as geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. (Read more on crude oil)
Rupee snapped 3-day losing streak on Friday
The rupee closed marginally higher at 75.07 against the dollar on Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak. (Check out key things to know ahead of the opening bell)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up nearly 650 points, Nifty at 17,301
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex was up 645.7 points or 1.1 percent at 57,845.9 and the Nifty50 at 17,301.1, up 199.1 points or 1.2 percent from its previous close.
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Stock Tips | SBI Cards, LIC Housing, Canara Bank among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com recommends buying LIC Housing Finance shares for a target of Rs 396 with a stop loss at Rs 377.
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests going long on SBI Cards shares with a stop loss at Rs 835. (Check out their other stock recommendations today)
AGS Transact Technologies to make market debut today; here's what GMP suggests
AGS Transact Technologies shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Mumbai-based AGS Transact Tech -- an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider -- commanded a marginal premium in the grey market ahead of its debut on Dalal Street. (Read more on AGS Transact listing, GMP)
Stocks To Watch | Tata Motors, NTPC, IndusInd Bank in the spotlight
--Tata Motors will report its financial results for the October-December period on Monday.
--NTPC's Q3 earnings were ahead of Street estimates.
--IndusInd Bank's profit and net interest income were higher than Street estimates. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
#CNBCTV18Market | Here's a list of stocks that are in focus going into trade today
Brokerage Views | L&T, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Marico in focus today
--Citi has retained a 'buy' rating on L&T with a target price of Rs 2,460.
--Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' call on Marico but reduced its target price to Rs 651 from Rs 670. (Catch the complete list of brokerage calls today)
#CNBCTV18Market | JPMorgan gives overweight call on L&T, cuts target to Rs 2,160 from Rs 2,300/Sh
Q3 Results | Tata Motors, IOC, BPCL, HPCL to report quarterly numbers today
#CNBCTV18Market | US sees worst month since the onset of the pandemic, #SGXNifty indicates a good start to #Budget2022 week. Here are some more global cues to watch out for today
All eyes on Economic Survey for 2021-22
The Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament on Monday, a day ahead of the Union Budget, to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions. This time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha after the President's Address to both Houses of Parliament.
She will present the Union Budget for the next financial year beginning April 1, 2022, on Tuesday. (Read more on Economic Survey)
Trade Setup | Where is Nifty headed ahead of Budget?
The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, suggesting an inability of the market to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "After a sustainable upside recovery from significant lower support of the ascending trend line around 16,850-16,900 levels recently, the Nifty showing weak upside bounce is not a good sign," he said. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)
Wall Street indices surged on Friday led by tech stocks
The three main Wall Street indices ended 1.7-3.1 percent higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, notching their best day so far in 2022.
Earlier that day, European markets fell amid the prospect of higher interest rates and concern over the situation in Russia and Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed one percent lower.
Asian shares rise cautiously
Equities in other Asian markets made a cautious start to a week that is likely to see a rise in UK interest rates and mixed reports on US jobs and manufacturing. Surging oil prices added to worries over inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up one percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up half a percent. The stock markets in China and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year eve.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent.
Sensex ended 77 points lower at 57,200 on Friday as market gave up day's gains, Nifty at 17,102
Indian equity benchmarks reversed sharp gains in a choppy session on Friday, dragged by financial and auto stock, though IT, pharma and consumer shares lent prevented deeper losses. The 30-scrip index shed 76.7 points or 0.1 percent to settle at 57,200.2 and the Nifty50 benchmark lost 8.2 points or almost 0.1 percent to end at 17,102. (Read more on the January 28 session)
