Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty50 near 17,350; Paytm rises 2%

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 recovered initial losses after a weak opening on Thursday, amid weakness across most other Asian markets. Gains in IT and pharmaceutical shares were offset by weakness in financial and metal counters. Broader markets suffered minor losses in early deals, with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.1-0.2 percent respectively. Analysts expect volatility to continue ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due by the end of the session.

  • Festive season boosted most non-auto lead indicators in October 2021: ICRA

    The imprint of the festive season was visible in most indicators of economic activity and mobility in October 2021, which also benefited from
    resilient external demand as well as growing confidence engendered by rising vaccine coverage, ICRA said in a monthly report on the economy.

    "A majority of the high-frequency indicators displayed a seasonal rise in month-on-month (MoM) terms, but more importantly, they bettered their pre-COVID performance in October 2021. Regardless, the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and subdued demand for the entry-level two-wheeler segment, dampened the festive season auto sales in 2021. Despite an unfavourable base, eight of the 15 indicators witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) improvement in October 2021, relative to September 2021," ICRA said.  

    While the early data for November 2021 displays a slackening of momentum, a larger number of holidays in the early part of the month is concealing the signals related to the strength of demand after the surge seen during the festive period, it added.

  • Buy NTPC, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank: Ashish Chaturmohta

    Here are three trading calls from Ashish Chaturmohta, Director Research at Sanctum Wealth Management:

    --Buy NTPC for a target price of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 132 

    --Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 790-800 with a stop loss at Rs 745 

    --Sell IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 908 with a stop loss at Rs 990 

  • Coal India, NTPC, Tata Motors top gainers; Grasim, ICICI Bank, Titan top laggards

  • Sensex rises over 200 points from day's low as market recovers initial losses

    The 30-scrip index rose as much as 239.6 points from the day's low at 58,199.5 to touch 58,439.1 on the upside in the first few minutes of trade. The Nifty50 moved to as high as 17,454, having slid to as low as 17,375.1 earlier. 

  • Stock Tips | Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks

    --Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Bharti Airtel shares with a stop loss at Rs 731.

    --Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Zee Entertainment shares for a target of Rs 355 with a stop loss at Rs 3. (Catch the complete list of their trading calls)

  • Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 23 points, Nifty flat

    In the pre-opening session, the 30-scrip index was up 22.9 points at 58,363.9 and the broader Nifty50 index at 17,417.3, up 2.3 points from its previous close.

  • Still have liquidity in market, expect to see more dithering in from Fed: Port Shelter Investment Management's Richard Harris

    Richard Harris of Port Shelter Investment Management told CNBC-TV18 he expects to see more dithering from the US central bank. There is still liquidity in the market, he said. 

    He expects the Federal Reserve to tiptoe around inflation, and to "not do anything else".

    Harris said he would not buy massively in India.

  • Brokerage Calls | ONGC, Coal India, Siemens, telecom stocks in focus 

    --JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 238. Lower diesel rates should bring costs lower in H2, the brokerage said. 

    --Nomura has retained a 'neutral' call on Siemens with a target price of Rs 2,355. 

    --Jefferies has reiterated its 'buy' call on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 925. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio gained 150-230 basis points revenue market share in H1, the brokerage said. (Catch the complete list of brokerage calls today)

  • Stocks To Watch | Dixon Tech, Coal India, Grasim in focus today

    Coal India said that rising costs mean it will be forced to hike prices of supplies in long-term deals to protect profitability.

    Life Insurance Corporation of India sold a 2.02 percent stake in Grasim Industries via open market transactions. Its shareholding has reduced to 9.83 percent now, from 11.85 percent. (Catch the full list of stocks to track today)

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

  • Asian shares trade lower as dollar marches on

    Asian shares wobbled lower on Thursday, hurt by the US dollar which continued to march higher as investors bet on interest rates rising more quickly in the US than in other major economies such as Japan and the euro zone. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a six-week low, having posted a small decline in each of the past six trading sessions. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 percent. (Read more on Asian equities)

  • India, US agree on transitional approach on equalisation levy 2020 

  • Strong support for Nifty at 17,310, 17,210 levels: Hem Securities' Mohit Nigam

    Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, believes the Nifty50 has strong support at 17,310, followed by 17,210. Key resistance for the index is placed at 17,560, followed by 17,700,  he said.

    For the BAnk Nifty index, key resistance is expected at 37,800 and support comes in at 37,150, he said.

  • Crude oil prices slip; OPEC+ response to US-led crude release awaited 

    Oil rates fell on Thursday investors waiting to see how major producers respond to the emergency crude release by major consuming countries designed to cool the market. However, data pointed to healthy US fuel demand.

    US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.1 percent to $78.3 per barrel. Brent crude futures slipped by 5 cents to $82.2 a barrel. (Read more on oil prices)

  • Siemens Q4 | Net profit down 7% at Rs 331 crore, revenue up 21% 

    Siemens reported a net profit of Rs 330.9 crore for the quarter ended September, down 7.2 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its revenue, however, rose 21.1 percent to Rs 4,296.1 crore.

    The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 447.2 crore, down 1.9 percent on year. Its EBITDA margin came in at 10.4 percent, as against 12.9 percent in the year-ago period. 

  • MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy

    Catch big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)

  • More Fed officials open to speeding up tapering of bond buys, rates liftoff

    A growing number of Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they would be open to speeding up the elimination of their bond-buying program if high inflation held and move more quickly to raise interest rates, according to minutes of the US central bank's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.

  • Trade Setup | Will Nifty50 fall to 17,200? 

    The Nifty50 index has reversed direction after reaching 17,600, a level that has served as important support in the past, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. There are signs of further weakness in the market in the short term, he said.

    The index has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart, partially engulfing the previous positive candle, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.There are chances of the Nifty revisiting its recent low of 17,216, he said. (Check out key market cues before today's session)

  • Asian shares decline despite rise in S&P 500, Nasdaq

    Equities in other Asian markets tumbled, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3 percent at the last count. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.7 percent. 

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday

    Wall Street indices ended mostly higher on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished marginally lower.

  • Sensex fell 323 points to 58,341 on Wednesday, Nifty50 slid to 17,415 

    Indian equity benchmarks continued to decline on Wednesday after a day's breather, as gains in financial and oil & gas shares were outweighed by losses in IT, pharma and auto counters. The 30-scrip index fell 323.3 points or 0.6 percent to end at 58,341 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,415.1, down 88.3 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the November 24 session)

  • SGX Nifty down 16 points

    At 7:37 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 16 points or 0.1 percent at 17,425, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street.

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 recovered initial losses after a weak opening on Thursday, amid weakness across most other Asian markets. Gains in IT and pharmaceutical shares were offset by weakness in financial and metal counters. Broader markets suffered minor losses in early deals, with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.1-0.2 percent respectively. Analysts expect volatility to continue ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due by the end of the session.
Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, and more:
First Published:  IST
