Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty50 near 17,350; Paytm rises 2%

Festive season boosted most non-auto lead indicators in October 2021: ICRA

The imprint of the festive season was visible in most indicators of economic activity and mobility in October 2021, which also benefited from

resilient external demand as well as growing confidence engendered by rising vaccine coverage, ICRA said in a monthly report on the economy.

"A majority of the high-frequency indicators displayed a seasonal rise in month-on-month (MoM) terms, but more importantly, they bettered their pre-COVID performance in October 2021. Regardless, the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and subdued demand for the entry-level two-wheeler segment, dampened the festive season auto sales in 2021. Despite an unfavourable base, eight of the 15 indicators witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) improvement in October 2021, relative to September 2021," ICRA said.

While the early data for November 2021 displays a slackening of momentum, a larger number of holidays in the early part of the month is concealing the signals related to the strength of demand after the surge seen during the festive period, it added.