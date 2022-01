Clean-up in banking sector has been done with: SBI's Ashwani Bhatia

Ashwani Bhatia of SBI said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that the clean-up in the banking sector has been done with. Incrementally, there appears to be no stress in the system, he said.

The growth pipeline from the public sector or the government looks strong, he said.

Bhatia is confident about the growth and earnings picture. Most banks today are well provided for, he added.