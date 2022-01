Trade Setup | Is there more upside left in Nifty50?

The Nifty50 has formed a small body positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, suggesting a high wave type pattern which reflects volatility, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "On the weekly chart, it has formed a long bull candle with negation of a bearish weekly pattern of lower highs and lower lows. This is a positive sign," he said.

The Nifty appears to be forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily timeframe, according to independent technical analyst Manish Shah. "The undertone of the market is bullish and the current pause is a regular feature," said Shah, who remains bullish on the market as long as the Nifty holds the support level of 17,600. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)