Brokerage Calls | UPL, real estate, cement stocks in the spotlight

--CLSA sees 2022 as a year of resilient demand and stable profitability for the cement space. Project announcements around state elections and the Union Budget could be a key catalyst, according to the brokerage.

--CLSA has maintained a 'buy' call on UPL but raised its target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,060.

--Jefferies expects India's residential property cycle to enter a second positive year in 2022. It also sees office occupancy rising as work-from-home operations reverse. (Catch other brokerage views today)