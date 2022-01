Buy HCL Tech, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels: Chandan Taparia

Here are three trading calls from Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

--Buy Indian Hotels Company for a target towards Rs 210 with a stop loss at Rs 192

--Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,395 with a stop loss at Rs 1,305

--Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 1,025 with a stop loss at Rs 950