Buy Dixon, Deepak Nitrite, Cipla: Chandan Taparia

Here are three trading calls from Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

--Buy Dixon Technologies for a target of Rs 6,000 with a stop loss at Rs 5,500

--Buy Deepak Nitrite for a target of Rs 2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,285

--Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 975 with a stop loss at Rs 905