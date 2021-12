Trade Setup | Where is Nifty50 headed?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, suggesting sell-on-rise type action, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"One may expect the index to move lower again to the low of 16,782 levels in the short term. The negative chart pattern of lower highs and lower lows is intact on the daily chart, and Tuesday's high of 17,324 could be considered a new lower high of the sequence," he said. (Check out key market cues before today's session)