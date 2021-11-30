0

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges over 600 points, Nifty50 crosses 17,200; Star Health IPO to open at 10 am

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges over 600 points, Nifty50 crosses 17,200; Star Health IPO to open at 10 am

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to begin Tuesday's session on a positive note, tracking gains across global markets. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 22 points or 0.1 percent at 17,112, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Dalal Street. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health is set to launch an initial public offer (IPO) at 10 am to raise Rs 7,249 crore.

  • Reliance Capital says it will cooperate fully with RBI-appointed administrator 

    Reliance Capital said it would cooperate full with the administrator appointed by the RBI, a day after the central bank superseded the company's board of directors of owing to governance issues and payment defaults in meeting multiple payment obligations. Reliance Capital shares were locked in the lower circuit at five percent at Rs 18.1 apiece on BSE. (Read more)

    Reliance Capital said it welcomes the RBI's move to resolve debt in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The complexity of litigation initiated by unsecured and some secured lenders has effectively stalled the resolution of debt over the past two years, the company said. 

    The company also said it has no outstanding loans from banks, and around 95 percent of debt is in the form of debentures.

  • Correction underway, Nifty50 may test 200-day moving average: Elixir Equities' Dipan Mehta 

    Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, advises caution in the market at the current juncture.

    "We have had a relentless bull market for the last several months or so without any serious correction. Now we have seen one correction that is underway. My sense is that it may go deeper from these levels as well, and maybe test the 200-day moving average. Usually, bull markets do that. They test the 200-day moving average two or three times in their lifetime and maybe this is the first time that we are seeing a serious correction. So I would like to get a bit cautious," he said. 

  • Coal India, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries top gainers

    On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, Cipla, Divi's and Dr Reddy's were among the 10 laggards in the Nifty50 index. 

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

  • Sensex jumps over 400 points, Nifty50 tops 17,150 

    The 30-scrip index rose as much as 403.3 points or 0.7 percent in early deals to touch 57,663.8 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,172.4, up 118.5 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close, after a flat opening. 

  • Stocks To Watch | Go Fashion, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB in focus today 

    --Go Fashion India shares debut on bourses BSE and NSE at 10 am. 

    --Fitch affirmed its long-term issuer default rating for Axis Bank at 'BB+' with a ‘negative’ outlook.

    --Fitch affirmed its rating on ICICI Bank at 'BB+' with a ‘negative’ outlook.

    Punjab National Bank has approved investing in ‘Open Network for Digital Commerce’ as a Promoter Entity. (Check out other key stocks to track today)

  • Pre-Market | Sensex, Nifty50 flat

    In the pre-opening session, the 30-scrip index was up 11.5 points at 57,272.1 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 17,051.2, down 2.8 points. 

  • Stock Tips | TCS, Dr Lal, Pfizer among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks

    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Pfizer shares with a stop loss at Rs 4,910.

    Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Dr Lal Pathlabs shares for a target of Rs 3,970 with a stop loss at Rs 3,840. (Check out their other trading calls)

  • Key Bond Deals | HDFC, LIC Housing Finance, Axis Finance in focus today

    HDFC raised Rs 10,000 crore at a 7.05 percent coupon through 10-year bonds.

    LIC Housing Finance raised Rs 750 crore at 7.13 percent via 10-year bonds. (Check out other key bond deals today)

  • MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra

    Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)

  • Trade Setup | Is market's indecisiveness here to stay? 

    The Nifty is hinting at the formation of a long-legged doji type candle, signalling indecision among market participants after correction, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "Normally, such a formation after a reasonable decline could be considered a trend reversal for the market post-confirmation. There is the possibility of a minor pullback rally in the coming sessions," he said. (Check out key market cues before today's session)

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health's IPO to open today; should you subscribe?

    Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is set to launch an initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 7,249 crore on Tuesday, November 30. The IPO of Star Health comprises fresh issuance of equity worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 5,249 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. (Read more on Star Health IPO)

  • Asian shares rise tracking overnight gains on Wall Street

    Equities across Asian markets rose on Tuesday amid optimism the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might not cause a widespread global economic disruption. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent at the last count. 

    Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.1, China's Shanghai Composite up 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.1 percent, but South Korea's KOSPI down 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.4 percent. 

  • Wall Street rebounds on hope COVID variant Omicron won't cause lockdowns

    Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday, regaining some of the ground they lost in Friday's sell-off, as investors were hopeful that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not lead to lockdowns after reassurance from US President Joe Biden. The three main Wall Street indices ended 0.7-1.9 percent higher. 

  • SGX Nifty futures edge higher

    At 7:51 am, Singapore Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 23 points or 0.1 percent at 17,113, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.

  • Sensex rose 153 points to 57,261 on Monday, Nifty50 at 17,054

    Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session on Monday mildly higher, led by IT, oil & gas and select financial stocks. However, weakness in pharma and consumer shares limited the upside. The 30-scrip index ended 153.4 points or 0.3 percent higher at 57,260.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,054, up 27.5 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.  

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

First Published:  IST
