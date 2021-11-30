Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges over 600 points, Nifty50 crosses 17,200; Star Health IPO to open at 10 am

Reliance Capital says it will cooperate fully with RBI-appointed administrator

Reliance Capital said it would cooperate full with the administrator appointed by the RBI, a day after the central bank superseded the company's board of directors of owing to governance issues and payment defaults in meeting multiple payment obligations. Reliance Capital shares were locked in the lower circuit at five percent at Rs 18.1 apiece on BSE. (Read more)

Reliance Capital said it welcomes the RBI's move to resolve debt in accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The complexity of litigation initiated by unsecured and some secured lenders has effectively stalled the resolution of debt over the past two years, the company said.

The company also said it has no outstanding loans from banks, and around 95 percent of debt is in the form of debentures.