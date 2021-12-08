0

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 points, Nifty at 17,300 ahead of RBI policy; RIL in focus, banks gain

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note, ahead of the outcome of the RBI's scheduled policy meeting. At 7:36 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 102 points or 0.6 percent at 17,313, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.

  • Shriram Properties IPO to open today; should you subscribe?

    Shriram Properties' IPO to raise Rs 600 crore will hit Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 8. The IPO of Shriram Properties, a Shriram Group residential realty developer, is a combination of fresh equity worth Rs 250 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 350 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. While Choice Broking has a 'subscribe' rating on the Shriram Properties IPO, ShareIndia advises investors to book positions on the listing day.

  • Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey

    On Financials

    On one side in the last quarterly results we have seen some of the banks like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank ended up having a better current account/savings account (CASA) ratio which suggests that the liability side is quite comfortable at this point of time. And given the situation in the second half of the financial year, chances are that these banks are expecting a better credit offtake. And that is what I think one should keep an eye on. Up till now. I think most of these banks have straight focus on the retail credit part, which has actually helped their balance sheet to grow systematically. I believe that with this financial year, second half and subsequently, with the infrastructure spending coming into the system, the credit offtake on the corporate side would probably start expanding. And that is what I would be keenly looking at as far as the performance of these banks is concerned. On the other side, most of these banks have been in the recovery mode of recovering the non-performing assets as far as their write-offs are concerned. That is again, helping them to stabilize balance sheet. At this point of time, I don't expect RBI to change the policy stance as far as the accommodative policy aspect is concerned. So obviously, the cost of funds will remain in the control and the banks will have relatively better times going forward. So the take would be to consider buying into so the leading private corporate banks, like ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank into the portfolio.

  • Buy Havells, Raymond; Sell Airtel: Mitessh Thakkar on CNBCTV-18

    - Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,398 and a target of Rs 1,440.

    - Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 628 and a target of Rs 659.

    - Buy NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 94.50 and a target of Rs 101.

    - Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 698-699 and a target of Rs 675.

  • Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com on CNBCTV-18

    - Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,495.
    - Buy IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 790.
    - Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss of Rs 485.

  • Sensex up 600 points, Nifty at 17,300 ahead of RBI policy; RIL in focus, metal, bank gain

    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Wednesday's session on a positive note, ahead of the outcome of the RBI's scheduled policy meeting. While the BSE Sensex opened 601.8 points up, higher 1.04 percent at 58,235.45, Nifty50 opened 161.25 points up, higher 0.94 percent at 17,337.95.

  • JSW Steel: November crude steel production up 10% YoY & up 2% MoM

  • Petrol price unchanged at Rs 109.98 in Mumbai, diesel rate constant at Rs 94.14


    Fuel prices were unchanged on Wednesday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Last week, Delhi government lowered the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre. Accordingly, the price of petrol after the VAT cut in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre.

  • Key bond market deals: PNB, Godrej, Reliance Retail

    - Punjab National Bank sets 8.40 percent coupon on perpetual bonds, accepts bids worth INR20 billion.

    - Motherson Sumi Systems accepts bids worth INR2.35 billion on three-year bonds at 5.68 percent coupon.

    - Muthoot Finance accepts bids worth INR1 billion on the reissue of 7.90 percent May 2031 bonds at 7.85 percent yield.

    - Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon.

  • Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, L&T, Hindustan Zinc and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Dec 8

    A sharp upswing in SGX Nifty50 futures on Wednesday hinted at a gap up opening for Indian benchmark indices ahead of the Reserve Bank of India policy decision. The contract was up 0.7 percent at 17,328 as of 7:00 am. From Reliance Industries to SpiceJet, Larson & Toubro, Hindustan Zinc, California Software and NHPC, here are some of the top stocks to watch out for the day.

  • Marketbuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar

  • RBI Policy | To act or to wait?

    The Omicron has the world on edge, and the markets are now divided on whether the RBI will hike the reverse repo rate or pause to see the impact of the new COVID variant. Seven out of 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said that uncertainty about the impact of the new variant could reinforce the central bank’s “wait and watch” approach. The remaining 30 percent expect the RBI to hike the reverse repo rate in the December 8 policy.

  • RBI Policy | Will MPC guide for an inter-meeting rate hike?

    The Omicron has converted a possible rate hike meeting into one that will almost certainly kick the can down. The best one can expect is possible guidance on when the RBI may move the reverse repo rate. The RBI Governor had promised that the central bank will give the market adequate notice before hiking rates.

  • Trade Setup | Will Nifty50 extend bounce ahead of RBI policy? 

    The 50-scrip index has formed a reasonable bull candle on the daily chart, besides Monday's long bear candle, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "This candle pattern indicates the formation of an inside day type pattern, which could have a positive impact in the next session," he said.

    For the next couple of sessions, immediate support for the Nifty50 is expected at 17,000, and immediate resistance at 17,300-17,400 levels, according to Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist at 5paisa.com.

  • Sensex soared 887 points to 57,634 on Tuesday, Nifty50 to 17,177

    Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday to close 1.6 percent higher each following two days of steep losses. The recovery was broad-based with financial, IT, oil & gas and metal stocks being the maximum contributors to the gains in both headline indices. 

    The 30-scrip index surged 886.5 points to end at 57,633.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,176.7, up 264.5 points from its previous close.  

    The Bank Nifty jumped 2.5 percent in its biggest single-day gain since May 21.

  • Wall Street surged on Tuesday boosted by technology stocks rally

    S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent in Asia on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices finished 1.1-3 percent higher backed by a rally in technology stocks, as investors shrugged off concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

  • Asian shares catch global equities rally

    Equities in other Asian markets extended gains on Wednesday amid a global relief rally amid positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.1 percent.

    China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and Singapore's Straits Times was down 0.3 percent. 

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Stock Market LIVE Updates
: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note, ahead of the outcome of the RBI's scheduled policy meeting. At 7:36 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 102 points or 0.6 percent at 17,313, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, the RBI policy and more here:
