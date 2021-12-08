Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 points, Nifty at 17,300 ahead of RBI policy; RIL in focus, banks gain

Shriram Properties IPO to open today; should you subscribe?Shriram Properties' IPO to raise Rs 600 crore will hit Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 8. The IPO of Shriram Properties, a Shriram Group residential realty developer, is a combination of fresh equity worth Rs 250 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 350 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.While Choice Brokinghas a 'subscribe' rating on the Shriram Properties IPO,ShareIndiaadvisesinvestors to book positions on the listing day.