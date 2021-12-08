Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 points, Nifty at 17,300 ahead of RBI policy; RIL in focus, banks gain

Market Watch: Deven Choksey, KRChoksey

On Financials

On one side in the last quarterly results we have seen some of the banks like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank ended up having a better current account/savings account (CASA) ratio which suggests that the liability side is quite comfortable at this point of time. And given the situation in the second half of the financial year, chances are that these banks are expecting a better credit offtake. And that is what I think one should keep an eye on. Up till now. I think most of these banks have straight focus on the retail credit part, which has actually helped their balance sheet to grow systematically. I believe that with this financial year, second half and subsequently, with the infrastructure spending coming into the system, the credit offtake on the corporate side would probably start expanding. And that is what I would be keenly looking at as far as the performance of these banks is concerned. On the other side, most of these banks have been in the recovery mode of recovering the non-performing assets as far as their write-offs are concerned. That is again, helping them to stabilize balance sheet. At this point of time, I don't expect RBI to change the policy stance as far as the accommodative policy aspect is concerned. So obviously, the cost of funds will remain in the control and the banks will have relatively better times going forward. So the take would be to consider buying into so the leading private corporate banks, like ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank into the portfolio.