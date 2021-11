Sensex, Nifty50 saw their worst single-day fall since April on Monday

Indian equity benchmarks tumbled around two percent each in their worst single-day loss in seven months on Monday. A sell-off across sectors, led by financial, oil & gas, automobile and IT shares, pulled the headline indices lower. The midcap and smallcap gauges fell around three percent each.

The Sensex index shed 1,170.1 points to end at 58,465.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,416.6, down 348.3 points from its previous close -- the worst single-day fall for both since April.

The market crash comes at a time when equity benchmarks have broken a series of records in a near one-sided rally in the past 18 months. Many foreign brokerages have lowered their ratings on Indian equities citing expensive valuations. (Read more)