Market adjusting to fact that Omicron will have mild symptoms: Geosphere Capital's Arvind Sanger

Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Cap Management told CNBC-TV18 he believes the market is adjusting to the fact that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be mild in terms of symptoms.

He remains of the view that inflation is a concern. One of the biggest concerns when it comes to inflation is China, which is seeing more shutdowns and dislocations, he said. Sanger said China is becoming a wild card because of its misguided COVID policy.

He is looking for dips in teh market to buy but is being selective. Sanger said he would not be chasing IT stocks for now. IT will remain a solid sector but is not expected to be a leader in 2022, he added.