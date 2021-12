Goldman Sachs reiterates 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries, raises target price to Rs 3,185

"We see RIL as a 'greenabler' and introduce bottom up supply demand analysis of India’s green value chain and ascribe a US$30/48 bn valuation (12%/18% of SOTP value) in our base/bull case valuation. We see significant expansion in TAM for solar, battery and hydrogen manufacturing globally as well as in India and expect RIL to generate EBITDA of US$3.6/12.2 bn in our base case by FY30/FY40. We note returns for New Energy investments to be materially higher than old energy albeit lower than Chinese players given lack of local supply chain," Goldman Sachs said.

The brokerage has raised its 12-month SOTP-based target price for Reliance Industries by 12% to Rs 3,185/$85.82, incorporating the company's new energy capex, earnings and valuation to its numbers.

"RIL is adopting a manufacturing approach to net zero emissions with a hyper integrated model spanning solar, battery and hydrogen and a focus on net zero supply chain. We expect solar to drive bulk of the capex related to New Energy business near term followed by batteries as India downstream economics is competitive and RIL has already acquired leading edge technologies. Our new bottom up India power SD model implies quadrupling of renewable capacity to 400 GW with incremental scale larger than the US and at par with Europe. We see a combination of Make in India initiatives such as tariff and non-tariff barriers along with capital subsidies and regulatory changes enabling such investment. We expect hydrogen-related capex to become meaningful closer to the end of

this decade right about the time when we expect RIL’s solar and battery investments to come to fruition," Goldman Sachs said.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.