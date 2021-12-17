Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; SGX Nifty futures drop

Sensex, Nifty50 snapped 4-day losing streak on Thursday

Indian equity benchmarks eked out gains at the end of a choppy session on Thursday, as strength in IT and oil & gas shares was offset by weakness in financial, auto and healthcare stocks.

The 30-scrip index rose 113.1 points or 0.2 percent to end at 57,901.1 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,248.4, up 27 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.

The Bank Nifty fell for a fourth straight day, failing to hold on to an intraday gain of one percent. (Read more)

