Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; SGX Nifty futures drop

Asian shares fall as central bank meetings flag inflation, Omicron concernsEquities in other Asian markets fell on Friday after a rush of central bank meetings underlined the alarming levels of global inflation amid concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.MSCI'sbroadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down half a percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.9 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's HangSeng0.5 percent.Singapore's Straits Times was down 0.1 percent. South Korea'sKOSPIwas up 0.2 percent.S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent in Asia.