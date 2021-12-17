Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today; SGX Nifty futures drop

0

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Friday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets. At 7:32 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 41 points or 0.2 percent at 17,286.5, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street. RateGain Travel shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am.

  • Asian shares fall as central bank meetings flag inflation, Omicron concerns

    Equities in other Asian markets fell on Friday after a rush of central bank meetings underlined the alarming levels of global inflation amid concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down half a percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.9 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.5 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was down 0.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent. 

    S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent in Asia. 

  • Sensex, Nifty50 snapped 4-day losing streak on Thursday

    Indian equity benchmarks eked out gains at the end of a choppy session on Thursday, as strength in IT and oil & gas shares was offset by weakness in financial, auto and healthcare stocks.

    The 30-scrip index rose 113.1 points or 0.2 percent to end at 57,901.1 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,248.4, up 27 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.  

    The Bank Nifty fell for a fourth straight day, failing to hold on to an intraday gain of one percent. (Read more)
     

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, and more, here:
