Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health to make market debut today

Star Health shares are set to debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Ahead of the listing day of the insurer backed by investors including the Big Bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Star Health continues to trade at a discount in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

Dealers said Star Health's GMP continued around a negative Rs 60-70 (discount) in the grey market early on Friday. (Read more on Star Health GMP)