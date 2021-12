Zee-Sony Merger | Agreement goes through, Punit Goenka to lead merged entity

The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises approved the binding agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, a day after the 90-day exclusivity period of the non-binding bid ended.

Punit Goenka will lead the merged entity as the managing director and CEO. (Read more on Zee-Sony merger)