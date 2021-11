Indian market has run ahead of fundamentals, impact of new COVID variant to be limited: Ambit Capital's Dhiraj Agarwal

Dhiraj Agarwal of Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18 he remains cautious on the Indian market, which has run ahead of fundamentals. He is positive on telecom companies at the current juncture.

The impact of the new variant of COVID-19 will be limited, he said.