Stocks To Watch | Paytm, Vodafone Idea, Delta Corp in the spotlight

--Paytm said in an operational update that its number of loans disbursed increased 401 percent on a year-on-year basis to at 44.14 crore in Q3. In value terms, the loan disbursals jumped 365% to Rs 2,180 crore.

--Vodafone Idea's board gave nod to deferment of spectrum auction instalments as well as AGR-related dues.

--Delta Corp will release its quarterly results on Tuesday. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)