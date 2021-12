RBI Policy | Keki Mistry says home loan rates have bottomed out

HDFC's Keki Mistry believes home loan rates have bottomed out. “A five bps movement here and there is always possible, but any significant movement in interest rates up or down, over the next 3-4 months... I certainly do not see that happening,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. (More on what Keki Mistry said)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at four percent, bringing cheers to millions of home loan borrowers.