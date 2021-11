Macquarie initiates coverage on Paytm, target price Rs 1,200

Macquarie initiated coverage on Paytm with an 'underperform' rating and a target price of Rs 1,200. "Dabbling in multiple business lines inhibits Paytm from being a category leader in any business except wallets, which are becoming inconsequential with the meteoric rise in UPI payments. Competition and regulation will drive down unit economics and/or growth prospects in the medium term in our view. Unless Paytm lends, it can’t make significant money by merely being a distributor. We therefore question its ability to achieve scale with profitability," Macquarie said in a report.

Macquarie values the One97 stock "using a 0.5x PSg multiple on Dec-23 annualised sales to arrive at our TP of Rs 1,200, implying 44 percent downside".

"The key game changer could be an ability to monetise UPI, which could completely swing the investment case. A 10bp fee on UPI provides a fair value of Rs 2,900-3,300 based on PSg/DCF (see pp 45-47)," the brokerage said.