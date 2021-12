Retail inflation at 4.91% in November

Consumer inflation in the country accelerated to 4.91 percent in November from 4.48 percent in the previous month. Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated inflation at 5.05 percent in November. (Read more on retail inflation)

Here's how brokerages are reading the latest inflation numbers:

JPMorgan

The November CPI was below expectations, and led by downward surprises in both food and fuel categories. The main highlight of the report was core inflation jumping 0.6 percent sequentially, its highest rise in six months. Core inflation in December is likely to be impacted by the sharp jump in mobile tariffs.

Nomura

Low inflation is coming to an end. The RBI is now expected to hike the repo rate by 100 basis points cumulatively in 2022.

Credit Suisse

Inflation may remain volatile on a year-on-year basis in the near term. Earlier-than-expected tightening of policy can only be triggered by evidence of strong growth.

Morgan Stanley

Consumer inflation was led by an unfavourable base and increase in food prices. Inflation is expected to edge higher in the near term.

UBS

The CPI inflation reading was below consensus. Headline inflation may rise towards 5.5-6 percent in the near term before easing. Policy normalisation is likely to be gradual.

In the base case scenario, a hike in the repo rate by 50 basis points is expected in September 2022 onwards.