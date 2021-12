Sensex, Nifty50 ended flat on Friday, halted 3-day winning run

The 30-scrip index ended 20.5 points lower at 58,786.7 on Friday, and the Nifty50 slid 5.6 points to settle at 17,511.3 -- both halting a three-day winning streak.

However, both headline indices clocked a second straight weekly gain, led by financial, oil & gas, auto and metal shares.