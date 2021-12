Sensex, Nifty50 surged 1% on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmarks closed 1.1 percent higher each on Wednesday, extending gains to a second straight day, as investors globally looked past concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Broad-based gains pushed the headline indices higher.

The 30-scrip index rose 611.6 points to end at 56,930.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,955.5, up 184.6 points from its previous close.