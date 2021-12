MapmyIndia shares to list on BSE, NSE today; here's what GMP suggests

MapmyIndia shares will debut in the secondary market at 10 am. CE Info Systems -- which owns the MapmyIndia platform -- commanded a premium in the grey market ahead of the listing on Dalal Street.

Dealers said MapmyIndia's GMP or grey market premium stood at Rs 700 on Monday, a day prior to the listing on BSE and NSE. (Read more on MapmyIndia GMP)