Long-term prospects remain strong for FMCG space: Dipan Mehta

Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, believes the worst is over for the FMCG industry. He said FMCG could be a good contrarian play at current levels.

"While there is short-term disappointment, the medium- to long-term prospects remain strong for the sector and maybe at these corrections, if you want to play a slightly defensive strategy, FMCG certainly fits that criteria," he said.