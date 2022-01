Omicron not last, need to brace ourselves for many COVID-19 variants: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that the Omicron variant is surging fast but but also descending quickly. There is a need to brace for many COVID-19 variants as Omicron is not the last, she said.

Shaw believes hospitals a more prepared this time to tackle the COVID situation. She said Delta should not be such a huge worry now. "We know how to deal with it now," she said.