TCS shares rise after Q3 earnings, buyback announcement

Tata Consultancy Services shares rose a day after India's largest IT company reported its quarterly earnings and announced a buyback of equity worth up to Rs 18,000 crore. After market hours on Wednesday, TCS reported a 43 percent sequential increase in revenue to Rs 48,885 crore for the December quarter, exceeding Street expectations. Its net profit of Rs 9,769 crore, up 1.5 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, missed analysts' estimates.

The TCS stock rose as much as 2.3 percent to Rs 3,944.4 apiece, coming within one percent of a 52-week high, touched in October 2021.