Brokerage Calls | Mindtree, metal stocks in the spotlight

--Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on Mindtree with a target price of Rs 3,650. The brokerage said the IT company's revenue was below estimates.

--JPMorgan finds the risk reward in Indian metal and steel stocks attractive. It remains overweight on Tata Steel, SAIL, Hindalco and NMDC. (Check out the complete list of brokerage views today)