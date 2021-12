Trade Setup | Where is Nifty50 headed now?



The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, completely engulfing the long bull candle of the previous session, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The last two sessions' candles indicate the formation of a dark cloud cover type pattern. Technically, such patterns are formed at the highs and the area considered a reversal pattern on the downside," he said. The recent bounce of the last few session seems to have completed, and the market turned down from the highs, he added. (Check out key market cues before today's session)