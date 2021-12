Emkay cuts RBL Bank target price by 23%

According to Emkay, in order to comfort investors, more explanation will be required from RBL Bank's management to justify the sudden exit of Vishwavir Ahuja nearly six months before the end of his term, and the RBI's intervention.

"We believe the story will unfold in due course. That said, we draw some comfort from the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja (part of the turnaround journey) as interim MD and CEO, healthy liquidity buffers/capital ratios (Tier I at 15.5 percent) and management's strategic intent to change the portfolio mix toward secured assets. However, near/medium-term business/asset quality dislocation is inevitable. Thus, we cut our earnings estimates for F22, FY23 and FY24 by 176 percent, 13 percent and 12 percent respectively. We also cut our P/ABV multiple to 0.7x Dec'23E from 0.9x. Accordingly, we cut the TP to Rs 165 from Rs 215, given lower RoE (8-10 percent over FY23-24E vs 9-11 percent earlier) and near-term management uncertainty. Retain Hold with UW in EAP. We will keep an eye on any further development at the bank," the brokerage said.