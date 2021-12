ITC shares to be in focus today after conglomerate's first analyst meet

Here's what brokerages say:

CLSA

ITC's management has highlighted strategies to drive scale and margin expansion, and is looking to leverage its power brand into adjacencies and drive margin expansion. The management expects to use acquisitions to drive scale. On its cigarettes business, the management says a stable tax regime is positive for the tobacco sector. The company is open for alternate structures in its hotels and infotech businesses.

The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' on ITC with a target price of Rs 275.

UBS

ITC's management has said that the cigarette volume is likely to grow with improving mobility in FMCG. On its hotels business, it said that the demerger is an ongoing discussion but it is more likely once the industry normalises.

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on ITC with a target of Rs 280.

Morgan Stanley

ITC's management is focussed on creating sustained shareholder value and is evaluating options. The company remains committed to its plan of restructuring the hotels business as the industry stabilises.

The brokerage has an 'overweight' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 251.

Jefferies

Digital interventions are touching all aspects of ITC's business. The maiden analyst meet shows how the company's management is working towards making it a future-ready enterprise.

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on ITC with a target of Rs 300.

JPMorgan

There is aggression on FMCG by the company, hope for reasonable cigarette taxation and no plans for a demerger. Revenue recovery momentum is improving across the cigarette, hotel and paper businesses. The valuation at 17 times FY23E are not demanding.

The Budget session will be keenly watched for any potential tax change on cigarettes.

The brokerage has a 'neutral' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 238.