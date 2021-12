Supriya Lifescience IPO to open today; should you subscribe?



Supriya Lifescience's IPO to raise Rs 700 crore will open for subscription at 10 am. The IPO of Supriya Lifescience -- a manufacturer and marketer of active pharmaceutical ingredients -- is a combination of fresh issuance and an offer for sale (OFS).

Supriya Lifescience shares will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 265-274 apiece in multiples of 54 under the IPO. (Should you subscribe to Supriya Lifescience IPO?)