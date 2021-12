Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 gearing up for higher levels?

For the bulls, 17,275 is an important breakout level to watch in the 50-scrip index, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"If the Nifty50 manages to surpass that, we can expect a quick uptrend towards 17,325-17,375 levels. On the other hand, a move below 17,150 could trigger further weakness up to the 17,100-17,065 zone," he said. (Check out key market cues before last session of 2021)