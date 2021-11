Stocks To Watch | Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Latent View Analytics in focus today

--Moody's Investors Service revised Bharti Airtel and its subsidiary Bharti Airtel Int'l (Netherlands) BV's rating outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'. The revision reflects Bharti Airtel's improving operating performance and credit metrics which, if sustained, could support an upgrade to investment grade within the next 12-18 months, according to Moody's.

--TVS Srichakra shares will be in the spotlight. TVS Eurogrip has joined hands with Chennai Super Kings as the Principal Sponsor for the next three years. The partnership will give TVS Eurogrip visibility on the front of the Chennai Super Kings' famed yellow jersey.

--After gaining market share in retail banking and credit cards, ICICI Bank plans to open its trade platform for use by non-bank customers to gain a bigger chunk of the market. It has launched a new trade platform which will allow exporters and importers to access a variety of services. (Catch the full list of stocks to track today)