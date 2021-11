Listing | Tarsons Products shares to list on BSE, NSE today

Tarsons Products is set to list its shares on stock exchanges today at 10 am. Kolkata-based life sciences company Tarsons Products commanded a premium in the grey market -- an unofficial market for unlisted securities -- ahead of its debut in the secondary market on Dalal Street.

Tarsons Products' grey market premium (GMP) was steady at around Rs 180 on Friday ahead of the debut, according to dealers. (What grey market suggests ahead of Tarsons listing)