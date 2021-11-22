Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty up over 40 points

Stocks To Watch | Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, IRCTC in focus today

--Reliance Industries is withdrawing its application to get necessary approvals to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a separate unit due to the evolving nature of its business portfolio. The current application with NCLT for segregating the O2C business from RIL is being withdrawn, the company said.

--Bharti Airtel hiked prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent with effect from November 26.

--IRCTC shares will be in the spotlight. The Ministry of Railways has withdrawn its decision to terminate all existing contracts of mobile catering. In a separate release, the ministry has conveyed the decision to resume the services of cooked food in trains. (Check out the full list of stocks to track today)

