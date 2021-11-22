Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty up over 40 points

Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold 17,700?Support at 17,600-17,640 levels is critical for the Nifty, which if compromised could be followed by a decline towards the 17,400-17,500 band, according to independent technical analyst Manish Shah. "The long-term trend on the weekly chart is intact and we need to see a reversal in the intermediate term decline. The Nifty needs to move above 18,100 and hold higher for the current decline to reverse," he said. (Check out key market cues before today's session)