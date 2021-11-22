0

  Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty up over 40 points

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty up over 40 points

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note, tracking gains across other Asian markets as US futures. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 40.5 points at 17,744.5 ahead of the opening of the Indian market.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today; SGX Nifty up over 40 points

  • Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold 17,700? 

    Support at 17,600-17,640 levels is critical for the Nifty, which if compromised could be followed by a decline towards the 17,400-17,500 band, according to independent technical analyst Manish Shah. "The long-term trend on the weekly chart is intact and we need to see a reversal in the intermediate term decline. The Nifty needs to move above 18,100 and hold higher for the current decline to reverse," he said. (Check out key market cues before today's session)

  • Asian shares rise; US futures up 0.2%

    Equities in other Asian markets began the week on a positive note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent.

    China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.4 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.3 percent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.2 percent.

  • Wall Street ends mixed on Friday; tech stocks rise

    Wall Street ended a choppy session mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices declining 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge rising 0.4 percent to a record high.

    Fears of new lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Europe hammered banking, energy and airline stocks. 

  • Stocks To Watch | Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, IRCTC in focus today

    --Reliance Industries is withdrawing its application to get necessary approvals to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a separate unit due to the evolving nature of its business portfolio. The current application with NCLT for segregating the O2C business from RIL is being withdrawn, the company said.

    --Bharti Airtel hiked prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent with effect from November 26. 

    --IRCTC shares will be in the spotlight. The Ministry of Railways has withdrawn its decision to terminate all existing contracts of mobile catering. In a separate release, the ministry has conveyed the decision to resume the services of cooked food in trains. (Check out the full list of stocks to track today)

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

  • Sensex fell 372 points to 59,636 on Thursday, Nifty50 cracked below 17,800 

    Indian equity benchmarks tumbled on Thursday amid weak global cues, extending losses to a third straight day. Selling pressure across sectors, led by IT, financial and auto shares, pulled the headline indices lower. The 30-scrip index fell 372.3 points or 0.6 percent to end at 59,636 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,764.8, down 133.9 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the November 18 session)

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Stock Market LIVE Updates
: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note, tracking gains across other Asian markets as US futures. Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 40.5 points at 17,744.5 ahead of the opening of the Indian market.
Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market and more:
