Wall Street indices mixed as weak manufacturing data, COVID woes dampen sentiment

The three main Wall Street indices closed on a mixed note on Tuesday. The Dow Jones rose 0.6 percent, but the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.3 percent.

Data showed US manufacturing slowed and COVID-19 spread.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent in Asia on Wednesday.