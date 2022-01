Bajaj Finance quarterly numbers largely strong: Deven Choksey

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey said Bajaj Finance's quarterly numbers are largely looking strong. "Sequentially also, the numbers are better and more importantly, in each of the verticals in which the company is lending, it has been showing the growth faction as far as the borrowing and the lending is concerned. So from that perspective, the company is well on the track from a growth point of view. It is having the highest valuation at this point of time of 7.5 times the price to book. I think this is a typical character of this company. Whenever you have seen 6.5 times plus price to book, I think they would come out and monetise this valuation by way of raising money. This is what exactly they are doing currently. They will raise money at a higher valuation, significantly leverage the market capitalisation and stay focused on growth," he said.

Choksey said Bajaj Finance's valuation is expensive, but the company is poised for higher growth going forward.