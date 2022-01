Business Update | Prestige Estates Q3 bookings up 111%

In an operational update, Prestige Estate said its bookings were at Rs 4,268 crore in Q3, up 102 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, and 111 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its collections increased 70 percent annually and 57 percent sequentially to a record Rs 2,432 crore.

The company said new sales were backed by a great response to its newly launched project. "We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint in high growth opportunity markets... The launch pipeline for 2022 is at 15 msf," it said.