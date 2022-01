Trade Setup | More weakness ahead for Nifty50?

"Although we were seeing 18,350 as a mild hurdle, we did not expect the Nifty to come off at such velocity. After the index breached 18,100, we did anticipate a further decline towards 17,800, but whatever happened in the last couple of sessions, with it even testing 17,500, has surprised us negatively to some extent," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"We have been mentioning how 17,650 is important in the short term and the real damage of the recent upward trend would start below it. On Friday, we did slip below it but the way market recovered in the last one hour, so we need to revise our levels a bit," he said. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)