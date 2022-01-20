Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 in red; Infosys down 2%, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto 1%

Hold IT stocks but don't put in fresh money: Mehraboon J Irani

Market expert Mehraboon J Irani believes one should avoid buying into the IT space now. Those having IT stocks can continue to hold but one should refrain from putting in fresh money, he said. "There's not much upside despite the story being excellent," he said.

"IT is a story which has been discovered and well-digested, and virtually everybody on the Street with a portfolio is having at least 10-15 percent of IT. So everybody who asked has at least three IT stocks. We all know somewhere that midcap IT stocks, in terms of valuation, had gone far ahead of the frontline stocks. Also, post-HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys numbers, we saw the market give a clear indicator that somewhere it is saying, 'okay, fine, so you are good, the share prices also are higher'," he said.

"If you want to make maybe 5-10-15 percent returns at most in 2022, IT is a sector to be in," he said.