Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 in red; Infosys down 2%, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto 1%

Bajaj Auto shares fall after Q3 earningsBajaj Auto shares were in focus on Thursday, a day after the auto maker reported quarterly earnings. The stock fell as much as 2.2 percent to Rs 3,368.5 apiece on BSE.Bajaj Auto reported a net profit of Rs 1,214.2 crore for the December quarter, down 22 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its quarterly revenue increased 1.3 percent to Rs 9,021.7 crore.Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 1,159 crore over revenue of Rs 8,948 crore. (Read more on Bajaj Auto shares)