Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 in red; Infosys down 2%, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto 1%

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Thursday's session on a negative note despite gains across most other Asian markets. Losses in IT, oil & gas and select financial stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in metal shares lent some support. Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index up half a percent, but the midcap gauge flat. Investors awaited more financial results from India Inc for cues, a day after Bajaj Auto reported a strong set of quarterly earnings.

  • Bajaj Auto shares fall after Q3 earnings

    Bajaj Auto shares were in focus on Thursday, a day after the auto maker reported quarterly earnings. The stock fell as much as 2.2 percent to Rs 3,368.5 apiece on BSE.

    Bajaj Auto reported a net profit of Rs 1,214.2 crore for the December quarter, down 22 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its quarterly revenue increased 1.3 percent to Rs 9,021.7 crore.

    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 1,159 crore over revenue of Rs 8,948 crore. (Read more on Bajaj Auto shares)

  • Hold IT stocks but don't put in fresh money: Mehraboon J Irani

    Market expert Mehraboon J Irani believes one should avoid buying into the IT space now. Those having IT stocks can continue to hold but one should refrain from putting in fresh money, he said. "There's not much upside despite the story being excellent," he said. 

    "IT is a story which has been discovered and well-digested, and virtually everybody on the Street with a portfolio is having at least 10-15 percent of IT. So everybody who asked has at least three IT stocks. We all know somewhere that midcap IT stocks, in terms of valuation, had gone far ahead of the frontline stocks. Also, post-HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys numbers, we saw the market give a clear indicator that somewhere it is saying, 'okay, fine, so you are good, the share prices also are higher'," he said. 

    "If you want to make maybe 5-10-15 percent returns at most in 2022, IT is a sector to be in," he said. 

  • Q3 Earnings | Ceat reports loss of Rs 22.3 crore

    Ceat reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.3 crore for the December quarter, as against a net profit of Rs 129.6 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its quarterly revenue, however, increased 8.5 percent to Rs 2,416.4 crore.

    Ceat's EBITDA fell 58.7 percent to Rs 137 crore. The company's EBITDA margin dropped by 920 basis points to 5.7 percent. 

    The company reported weak operational numbers. Its operating margin came in at 5.7 percent in Q3 as against 14.9 percent in the year-ago period. 

  • Tata Consumer, Power Grid, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp top blue-chip gainers

    UltraTech, Grasim, Eicher, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were also among the top gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Wipro were the worst hit among the 20 laggards in the Nifty50 pack. 

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:

  • Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty50 slips below 17,900

    The Sensex fell as much as 224.3 points or 0.4 percent to 59,874.6 in early deals. The Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,880.1, down 58.3 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close. 

  • Q3 Earnings | Asian Paints, Biocon, Bajaj Finserv, Persistent to report quarterly results today

  • Bond Market Deals | Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Motors Finance, Bank of Baroda in focus

    --Aditya Birla Finance will raise at least Rs 25 crore through three-year bonds at a 5.22 percent coupon, and at least Rs 100 crore through three-year and six-month bonds at a 6.40 percent coupon. It will also raise funds through five-year bonds at a 6.70 percent coupon.

    --Tata Motors Finance will raise at least Rs 35 crore through three-year bonds at a 7.28 percent coupon, and at least Rs 100 crore through three-year zero-coupon bonds.

    --Bank of Baroda is likely to raise funds through additional Tier I perpetual bonds soon. (Check out other key bond market deals today)

  • Stock Tips | Tech Mahindra, Lupin, HAL among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks

    --Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Tech Mahindra shares with a stop loss at Rs 1,625.

    --Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests going long on Lupin for a target of Rs 1,000 with a stop loss at Rs 960. (Check out their other stock recommendations today)

  • Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 50 points, Nifty at 17,921

    In the pre-opening session, the 30-scrip index was down 53.3 points or 0.1 percent at 60,045.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 17,921, down 17.4 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close.  

  • Rupee rose by 14 paise to 74.44 vs US dollar on Wednesday

    The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to close higher at 74.44 against the greenback, tracking strength in Asian peers. (Other key things to know before the opening bell)

  • MarketBuzz Podcast with Reema Tendulkar

    Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)

  • Brokerage Views | Tata Motors, Just Dial, L&T Infotech in focus today

    --Citi has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Just Dial with a target price of Rs 825

    --UBS has retained a 'buy' call on Just Dial with a target price of Rs 1,350

    --Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' call on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 625 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls today)

  • Stocks To Watch | Bajaj Auto, L&T Infotech, Havells, Ceat in the spotlight

    --Bajaj Auto's Q3 earning were better than Street estimates, with an improvement in the domestic two-wheeler market share. 

    --L&T Infotech posted a strong set of quarter numbers. 

    --ICICI Lombard's Q3 profit slipped 29 percent sequentially. 

    --Ceat reported weak Q3 earnings amid muted demand and higher raw material costs. (Catch other key stocks to track today)

  • Global Cues | Crude oil extends gains to 4th day, Brent above $87/barrel

  • Wall Street indices fall 1%

    Wall Street's three main indices ended 1-1.2 percent lower on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite confirming it was in a correction, after a diverse set of corporate earnings and as investors continued to worry about higher US Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. The Nasdaq Composite is now now down 10.7 percent from its record close, scaled on Nov 19.

    S&P 500 futures in Asia were up 0.1 percent on Thursday. 

  • Asian shares rise despite overnight losses on Wall Street

    Equities in other Asian markets rose on Thursday shrugging off overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent at the last count. 

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.5 percent. 

    South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.1 percent, but Singapore's Straits Times down 0.1 percent.

  • Sensex fell 656 points to 60,099 on Wednesday, Nifty gave up 17,950

    Indian equity benchmarks fell on Wednesday thanks to weakness in IT, consumer and select financial shares. However, strength in auto, metal, oil & gas and PSU banking names helped the headline indices avoid deeper losses. 

    The 30-scrip index ended 656 points or 1.1 percent lower at 60,098.8 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,938.4, down 174.7 points or one percent from its previous close. 

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

First Published:  IST
