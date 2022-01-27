Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gap-down start likely for Sensex, Nifty after Fed hits at a March rate hike; SGX Nifty futures drop 350 points; Nikkei hits 52-week low

Room to raise rates without threatening labourmarket: Fed ChairmanJerome PowellFed Chairman Jerome Powellsaid there is room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market. "We will eventually get relief on the supply side," he said after a scheduled policy meeting of the US central bank.Here are some highlights of what the Fed Chair said:--There’s risk that inflation won’t decline to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon--Balance sheet substantially larger than where it needs to be--Substantial amount of shrinkage in balance sheet to be done--Reducing balance sheet to take some time--Economy no longer needs sustained high levels of monetary policy support