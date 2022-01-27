0

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gap-down start likely for Sensex, Nifty after Fed hits at a March rate hike; SGX Nifty futures drop 350 points; Nikkei hits 52-week low

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Thursday tracking losses across global markets, after the Fed said it is likely to hike interest rates in March. The US central bank also reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases in the same month in what Chairman Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation. At 7:37 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 271.5 points or 1.6 percent at 16,992.5, suggesting a sharply negative start ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of quarterly earnings reports from India Inc for cues. Analysts expect volatility to persist ahead of the epiry of monthly F&O contracts due by the end of the session. 

  • Room to raise rates without threatening labour market: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell 

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said there is room to raise interest rates without threatening the labour market. "We will eventually get relief on the supply side," he said after a scheduled policy meeting of the US central bank. 

    Here are some highlights of what the Fed Chair said:

    --There’s risk that inflation won’t decline to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon

    --Balance sheet substantially larger than where it needs to be

    --Substantial amount of shrinkage in balance sheet to be done

    --Reducing balance sheet to take some time

    --Economy no longer needs sustained high levels of monetary policy support

  • Fed likely to hike rates in March as Jerome Powell vows sustained inflation fight

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what Chair Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation.

    Here are some highlights:

    --Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, but signals rate hike starting March

    --Indicates a quarter-point hike likely coming soon

    --Hints that it could start raising interest rates as soon as March

    --With inflation more than 2%, Fed to raise target range for funds rate soon’

    --Monthly bond-buying to proceed at just $30 billion in February

    --Bond-buying programme expected to end in March 

    --Balance sheet reduction to happen after rate hikes start, to happen in a predictable manner

    --Fed seeks to achieve max employment, inflation at 2 percent over longer run

    --Fed to keep target range for funds rate at 0-0.25%

    --Beginning Feb, Fed to increase treasury security holdings by at least $20 billion/month

    --Fed to increase agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $10 billion a month

  • Sensex, Nifty snapped 5-day losing streak on Tuesday

    Indian equity benchmarks rebounded to end a volatile session on Tuesday in the green thanks to a fag-end recovery, led by gains in financial, auto, metal energy stocks. 

    The 30-scrip index ended 366.6 points or 0.6 percent higher at 57,858.2 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,278, up 128.9 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close. Both headline indices had lost more than six percent in the previous five straight sessions. 

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

First Published:  IST
