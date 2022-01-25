Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty in green; Axis Bank up 5%, SBI Cards 4%; Ramco Cements down 6%

Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel top blue-chip gainers

IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid and SBI were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Wipro, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, the HDFC twins and Titan were the worst hit among the 34 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

