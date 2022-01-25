0

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty in green; Axis Bank up 5%, SBI Cards 4%; Ramco Cements down 6%

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 recovered initial losses amid a choppy session on Tuesday, shrugging off weakness across other Asian markets. Gains in auto, metal and pharmaceutical shares helped headline indices recover from their intraday lows, but losses in oil & gas, consumer and select financial shares limited the upside. Broader markets strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices up 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent in the morning respectively. Investors awaited more financial results from India Inc, a day after Axis Bank reported its Q3 earnings.

  • Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel top blue-chip gainers

    IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid and SBI were also among the gainers. 

    On the other hand, Asian Paints, Wipro, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, the HDFC twins and Titan were the worst hit among the 34 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Here's how the 30-scrip basket fared:

  • Sensex tubles nearly 1,100 points, Nifty50 crackes below 16,850

    Both headline indices extended losses after a weak opening. The Sensex fell as much as 1,081.9 points or 1.9 percent to 56,409.6 and the broader Nifty50 slid to as low as 16,836.8, down 312.3 points or 1.8 percent from its previous close. 

  • Q3 Results | Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Pidilite, Teamlease to report quarterly numbers today

  • Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 300 points, Nifty50 near 17,000

    In the pre-opening session, the 30-scrip index was down 332.9 points or 0.6 percent at 57,158.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 17,001.6, down 147.6 points or 0.9 percent from its previous close.  

  • Rupee slid to 3-week low on Monday

    The rupee depreciated by 17 paise to close at a three-week low of 74.60 against the US dollar on Monday. (Check out key things to know ahead of the opening bell)

  • MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra

    Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)

  • Stocks To Watch | Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, SBI Cards in the spotlight

    --Axis Bank reported multi-quarter high growth on Monday, with bad loans at multi-quarter lows. 

    --Deepak Nitrite's quarterly revenue beat Street estimates, but margin came in at 21.7 percent as against analysts' expectation of 25.1 percent. 

    --SBI Cards lost market share for the first time, with elevated credit costs. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)

  • Brokerage Views| Axis Bank, SBI Cards, Bharti Airtel in focus today

    --Nomura has maintained a 'buy' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 980.

    --Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on L&T Finance but reduced its target price to Rs 90 from Rs 100. 

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on SBI Cards with a target price of Rs 1,300. (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls today)

  • Global Cues | US Treasury yield rises aboev 1.75% ahead of Fed meet

  • Trade Setup | More pain ahead for Nifty50? 

    The expectation of any decision on a rate hike in the near term has triggered widespread selling in the market, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty has broken below the 50-day simple moving average in a broadly negative sign, though it found support near the 17,000 mark, he said.

    He believes a pullback rally could be on the cards, up to 17,300-17,450 levels, if the 50-scrip benchmark manages to trade above 17,050. "On the contrary, a dismissal of 17,050 could trigger one more leg of correction up to 16,900-16,800 levels," he added. (Check out key market cues before the opening bell)

  • Wall Street indices end a volatile session higher on Monday

    A tumultuous day on Wall Street saw stocks end higher after posting heavy losses earlier in the day, as uncertainty over rising geopolitical tensions and Fed policy weighed down oil and boosted safe havens. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite closed with gains of 0.3-0.6 percent. (Read more on the January 24 session on Wall Street)

    On Tuesday morning in Asia, S&P 500 futures were down 0.8 percent.

  • Asian shares fall amid concerns about Ukraine, rate hikes

    Equities in other Asian markets fell on Tuesday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, amid nervousness among investors about the situation in Ukraine and ahead of the outcome of the Fed's scheduled policy review.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down two percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.8 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down two percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.2 percent. 

  • SGX Nifty futures point to weak start ahead on D-Street

    At 7:59 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 77 points or half a percent at 16,980, having declined as much as 98 points earlier on Tuesday. 

  • Sensex, Nifty50 suffered their worst single-day fall in 2 months on Monday

    Indian equity benchmarks suffered their biggest single-day percentage fall since November 26 on Friday, extending losses to the fifth straight session. An across-the-board sell-off pulled the headline indices lower. 

    The 30-scrip index fell 1,545.7 points or 2.6 percent to end at 57,491.5 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 17,149.1, down 468.1 points or 2.7 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the January 24 session | What spooked investors)

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

