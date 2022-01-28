Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 77 pts lower as market gives up day's gains; RBL Bank down 4%

Market Watch: Aditya Khemka, Fund Manager, InCred AMC

On Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma or, the US generic business per se is extremely unpredictable, it is an unbranded commodity market and we have always stayed away from that space, we are extremely underweight that space and it becomes very, very difficult to predict revenues or profitability of that space for any given company, let alone Torrent Pharma. So, what we believe is that investors are best served to stay away from companies that focus on the US a lot, because the US is just very, very unpredictable as a pharmaceutical market, and especially for generics and then there is price erosion, there is cost pressures, input costs have gone up. So companies focused on the Indian pharma market will be able to pass on the input cost because they have brands and they can take price increases, but companies focused on the US market may not be able to do so, there are no brands, there is no differentiation in the product. So, Torrent Pharma or, anybody else US market will be a tough market to operate in, even in the coming year and we will stay away from names that are highly focused on the US markets.