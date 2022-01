UBS maintains 'buy' on TVS Motor, target price Rs 1,000

The brokerage said TVS Motor is making large strides in the e-bike market, which is growing at an 18 percent CAGR in Europe. Earlier, the company had acquired an 80 percent stake in Swiss e-mobility company EGO Movement.

There could be larger potential fund raising in its EV business as the company decides to onboard financial investors, according to UBS.