Maruti Suzuki shares decline after CLSA downgrade to 'sell' from 'underperform'

Maruti Suzuki shares were down half a percent at Rs 7,289.5 apiece on BSE, having declined as much as 1.2 percent earlier in the day.

CLSA downgraded Maruti Suzuki to 'sell' from 'underperform', and lowered its target price for the stock to Rs 6,420 from Rs 6,550. The brokerage said the auto maker is losing market share in the highly profitable SUV segment, and may lose 600 basis points of market share over FY20-22 in the PV segment.