Asian shares tick up but COVID variant Omicron worries leave markets on edge

Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent at the last count. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI up 0.7 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down one percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.2 percent.